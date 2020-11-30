Just a few weeks ago, Google Photos made a pretty big announcement. Starting June 2021, the service will no longer offer free unlimited backups for your pictures. Instead, you'll get just 15GB of free space and will then need to pay monthly if you need additional room.

Google Photos is a fantastic service, but adding another monthly subscription to your constantly-growing list is far from ideal. Thankfully, Cyber Monday introduces an alternative way to save your pictures while spending a lot less money.

The SanDisk Ultra microSD card is available right now for 40% off, giving you 128GB of space for the low price of $15. That's enough room for well over 30,000 photos, giving you a way to save tons of priceless memories without going broke.

Local storage : SanDisk 128GB Ultra MicroSDXC Card | 40% off at Amazon If you have a phone with expandable storage, here's a deal you can't ignore. Get 128GB of extra space with this SanDisk microSD card for 40% off the retail price — bringing it down to just $15. The card can store thousands of photos, has 120MB/s read speeds, and is backed by a 10-year warranty. What's not to like? $15 at Amazon

This microSD card will work in any Android phone with expandable storage, and installing it is as easy as popping out your microSD tray, inserting the card, and re-inserting said tray. Your phone should automatically recognize the card, and from there, you have 128GB of extra space to play around with.

For a quick comparison, buying 100GB of extra Google Photos storage costs $20/year or $2/month. That's pretty affordable, but spending $15 just once for 128GB is much better. Sure, that storage is limited to your phone and not integrated with a cloud service, but that's probably fine for a lot of folks.

There's also the fact that you don't have to use the microSD card exclusively for photos. You can also use it to save movies, music, games, or whatever else you'd like.

The $25 retail price for this SanDisk card is pretty competitive without any sort of discount, but at $15 right now, it becomes an impulse buy for anyone with a phone that can use it.