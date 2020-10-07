A few years ago, getting a set of true wireless earbuds was pretty expensive but in more recent times we've seen a proliferation of options on the market, many of which are way more affordable than the likes of Apple's AirPods or Google's Pixel Buds. Soul is one such brand offering a more affordable option in the true wireless space, and today only you can save as much as 40% on Soul's already-affordable earbuds at Amazon. Even with Prime day deals approaching, you might not find a better cheap wireless earbud deal than this.

Wire-free Soul True Wireless Earbuds Take as much as 40% off already-affordable true wireless earbuds from Soul today. The sale features water-resistant sports models as well as versions with noise-cancelling mics, up to 150 hours of battery life, and a variety of color options. Up to 40% off See at Amazon

On solid pick in the sale would be the Soul true wireless ST-XX earbuds. Down to $39 in five colorways, the ST-XX are 30% off.

These fully wireless earbuds were designed for listening on-the-go, whether that means while you're working out at the gym, running down the sidewalk, or heading to the beach. They feature IPX5 weatherproofing for protection from sweat and rain, along with Bluetooth 5.0, so you can keep listening to your music and take calls while your phone stays dry in your pocket or bag.

They can last for about six hours on a single charge, though with the charging case that's included with the earbuds' purchase, you can power them up anywhere to keep listening for up to 20 hours. The case functions not just as a portable battery for the earbuds but also an easy way to keep them protected while traveling.

The biggest saving applies to the Soul Sync Pro earbuds which are $39 off and down to a new low price. They offer up to 150 hours of battery life thanks to a 3000 mAh portable charging case, and they feature Qualcomm aptX and AAC codecs, an IPX5 water-resistant rating, dual microphones, and Bluetooth 5.0.

In our Soul Sync Pro review, our only main concern was their price $130 tag which is certainly assuaged by this price drop.

Be sure to take a look at the entire sale for all of the model and color options. Shipping at Amazon is free on orders over $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum, along with access to Prime perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.