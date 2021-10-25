What you need to know The first official renders of Sony's upcoming Android flagship have leaked online.

The Xperia Pro 1 will apparently be the company's first phone to come equipped with a massive 1-inch camera sensor.

Sony will unveil the phone at a global launch event on October 25.

Sony announced earlier this month that it would announce a "new Xperia product" on October 26. While the company hasn't revealed anything about the product yet, two new leaks on Weibo suggest the event will see the launch of a new Xperia flagship aimed at vloggers (via (I_LEAK_VN). The phone will apparently be called the Xperia Pro 1 and could be a follow-up to the Xperia Pro that Sony announced last year. As you can see in the images below, the Xperia Pro 1 will not look vastly different from Sony's current flagship devices. It has a tall aspect ratio, a dedicated camera shutter button, and relatively thick bezels around the display.