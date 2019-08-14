Since the initial release the Xperia 1, there hasn't been much to say about the phone as it's faded into the background. That was until today, when Amazon announced the Xperia 1 is the latest phone to gain hands-free support for Alexa.

With this Amazon exclusive version of the phone, you'll be able to trigger Alexa with your voice at any time or by double-pressing the power button. It will also come with a selection of Amazon apps pre-installed, including Amazon Shopping, Amazon Music, Audible, and of course, Amazon Alexa.

When Sony launched the Xperia 1 back in July, it stood out from the crowd by being the first phone to feature a 21:9 CinemaWide 4K OLED display. A display our own Hayato called "one of the best screens I've ever seen on a phone" in his review.