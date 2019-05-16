In order to stand out from the pack, this year Sony has embraced wide displays in a big way. The 6.5-inch screen on the Xperia 1 features a CinemaWide 21:9 display. That makes the phone extra tall or wide depending on how you hold it, and ideal for watching movies.

At the time, we knew the Xperia 1 would be launching in the U.S. but we didn't know when. Well, we now know The Xperia 1 is headed to the U.S. on July 12 and will be available from Amazon, B&H Photo, Focus Camera, and other retailers for $949.99.

We last got a look at Sony's new offerings at MWC back in February, where it debuted the Xperia 1 , the first phone with a 21:9 4K OLED display.

Not only does the wider display more accurately match the aspect ratios movies are usually shot in, but it also uses the same X1 imagining processing Sony's Bravia TVs are famous for, along with support for HDR.

While the display is the stand out feature of the Xperia 1, the phone also comes packing some serious specs. Under the hood, it is powered by the latest Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage with an expandable microSD card slot, and a 3300mAh battery.

When it comes to cameras the Xperia 1 has a total of four, with three on the back and a selfie camera on the front. Like many of the other flagships of 2019 the three cameras on the back consist of three different focal lengths.

All three cameras feature a 12MP sensor with options for an ultra-wide, zoom, or traditional lens. One way Sony stands out, however, is its Eye AF auto-focus technology it has brought over from its digital cameras.

The Xperia 1 is Sony's latest and greatest, but it also comes with a heavy price tag. If you're looking for something more affordable with the same 21:9 aspect ratio, you might want to consider one of its midrange models the Xperia 10 or Xperia 10 Plus. Both phones come in at nearly half the price, and you won't have to wait till July, because the Xperia 10 and 10 Plus are currently available in the U.S. from Amazon and other retailers.