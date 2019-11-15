In the annual struggle for third-party manufacturers to upgrade legacy devices to Google's latest Android 10 operating system, Sony Mobile has posted a blog detailing its upgrade intentions.

After exclaiming that owners looking for upgrades will find "all the news you're waiting for," Sony Mobile offers immediate upgrade intentions for the Xperia X1 and recently announced Xperia X5 — both of which will get Android 10 in December 2019.

In "early 2020 onwards", Sony will then issue Android 10 to the following handsets:

Xperia 10

Xperia 10 Plus

Xpiera XZ2

Xperia XZ2 Compact

Xperia XZ2 Premium

Xperia XZ3

That's a fine lineup, but it's too bad Sony isn't updating any of its XA budget devices — including the XA2 and XA2 Ultra that were just released in 2018. Also missing is the company's Xperia XZ flagship from 2017.

