What you need to know
- Sony Mobile announced plans to upgrade the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 to Android 10 by end of 2019.
- Other Xperia phones, including the XZ3 and Xperia 10, will be upgraded in 2020.
- Notable exceptions include the XA2 lineup and the Xperia XZ flagship from 2017.
In the annual struggle for third-party manufacturers to upgrade legacy devices to Google's latest Android 10 operating system, Sony Mobile has posted a blog detailing its upgrade intentions.
After exclaiming that owners looking for upgrades will find "all the news you're waiting for," Sony Mobile offers immediate upgrade intentions for the Xperia X1 and recently announced Xperia X5 — both of which will get Android 10 in December 2019.
In "early 2020 onwards", Sony will then issue Android 10 to the following handsets:
- Xperia 10
- Xperia 10 Plus
- Xpiera XZ2
- Xperia XZ2 Compact
- Xperia XZ2 Premium
- Xperia XZ3
That's a fine lineup, but it's too bad Sony isn't updating any of its XA budget devices — including the XA2 and XA2 Ultra that were just released in 2018. Also missing is the company's Xperia XZ flagship from 2017.
Tall Sony
Sony Xperia 1
The tallest phone in town.
The Xperia 1 nails all of the essentials, with blisteringly fast performance and three excellent cameras. The extra-tall display takes some getting used to, but its 4K HDR technology is unmatched. The Xperia 1 should see an Android 10 upgrade this year.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
U.S. may delay Huawei trade ban for another six months
If a new report is to be believed, the Commerce Department is set to grant Huawei a six-month extension to the reprieve that allows the company to continue doing business with U.S. companies.
Files by Google gains casting in the latest update
The latest update to the Files by Google app has added the ability to cast your media files locally without using any data. This feature was previously tested in beta back in September but it is now rolling out in the most stable version.
Samsung releases fourth Android 10 beta update for the Galaxy S10 series
The fourth Android 10 beta build for the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e is now being rolled out.
Give your Galaxy S10 the luxurious leather case it deserves
A premium phone deserves a premium case, and what’s more premium than leather? Not all of these leather cases are expensive as Versace, but they’ll all make your phone feel like a million bucks.