Connected speaker maker Sonos has filed another lawsuit against Google, accusing the search giant of infringing five of its wireless audio patents. Sonos had filed its first patent lawsuit against Google in January this year. Five months later, Google countersued Sonos over patent infringement.

"Since 2015, Google's misappropriation of Sonos's patented technology has proliferated. Google has expanded its wireless multi-room audio system to more than a dozen infringing products, including the Google Home Mini, Google Home, Google Home Max, and Pixel phones, tablets, and laptops. And Google has persisted in infringing even though Sonos has warned Google of its infringement on at least four separate occasions dating back to 2016," the complaint reads.

The move comes just ahead of Google's "Launch Night In" event, where it is expected to announce a new Chromecast, Nest-branded smart speaker, Pixel 4a 5G, and the Pixel 5. The patents in the new lawsuit are related to the technology used for the transfer of streaming music from a user's device, audio settings based on environment, and "zone scene management."

Sonos is seeking an injunction from further infringement of the patents-in-suit, along with legal fees and damages sustained due to Google's violation of its patents.