What you need to know
- Sonos has filed a new lawsuit against Google over patent infringement.
- The company has accused the search giant of infringing five of its wireless audio patents.
- Sonos had filed its first lawsuit against Google in January this year.
Connected speaker maker Sonos has filed another lawsuit against Google, accusing the search giant of infringing five of its wireless audio patents. Sonos had filed its first patent lawsuit against Google in January this year. Five months later, Google countersued Sonos over patent infringement.
"Since 2015, Google's misappropriation of Sonos's patented technology has proliferated. Google has expanded its wireless multi-room audio system to more than a dozen infringing products, including the Google Home Mini, Google Home, Google Home Max, and Pixel phones, tablets, and laptops. And Google has persisted in infringing even though Sonos has warned Google of its infringement on at least four separate occasions dating back to 2016," the complaint reads.
The move comes just ahead of Google's "Launch Night In" event, where it is expected to announce a new Chromecast, Nest-branded smart speaker, Pixel 4a 5G, and the Pixel 5. The patents in the new lawsuit are related to the technology used for the transfer of streaming music from a user's device, audio settings based on environment, and "zone scene management."
Sonos is seeking an injunction from further infringement of the patents-in-suit, along with legal fees and damages sustained due to Google's violation of its patents.
Sonos One
Despite its compact size, the Sonos One offers impressive sound and works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It also includes four far-field microphones and supports Apple AirPlay 2 as well.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Panasonic SoundSlayer review: Ditch your gaming headphones
There aren't many soundbars designed for PC gaming, but for gamers sick of wearing bulky headphones for hours-long gaming sessions, the SoundSlayer could be just what you need.
5G is now available to millions of Americans, see if your city is included
5G deployment is moving fast and the list of cities with coverage is growing all the time. See if your U.S. city has coverage yet by Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T.
OnePlus teases launch of a new Nord phone
OnePlus has teased the launch of a new addition to its Nord series. The upcoming OnePlus Nord phone will have a Snapdragon 690 chipset and a 90Hz display.
These are the best cases for your Pixel 4a 5G
The Pixel 4a 5G looks boring in Just Black, but we can fix that! These cases are fun, fashionable, functional, and ready to carry your Pixel 4a 5G into the future.