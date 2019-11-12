What you need to know
- Sonos today added free Spotify streaming support to its speaker lineup.
- The ability is being added through a software update that is now rolling out to all Sonos speakers.
- Needless to say, the addition of free Spotify streaming support will make Sonos speakers more appealing to consumers.
Just ahead of the holiday season, Sonos today announced that it is rolling out a software update for its speakers that will allow users to stream Spotify Free. Until now, users required a Spotify Premium account to be able to stream on Sonos speakers.
In order to get started, you will have to update the Sonos app to the latest version. Once you have done that, head to Settings > Services > tap on Add a Service under Music & Content > Set-up or Log-in. You can then stream Spotify Free on your Sonos speaker using the Sonos app or directly from the Spotify app as well.
With Spotify Free on Sonos, you will get access to the entire catalog available on the music streaming service. You will also be able to access 15 personalized on-demand playlists, start playlists with your voice with the Google Assistant on compatible devices, and more.
While we do wish Sonos had added support for Spotify Free streaming to its speakers much earlier, this change will no doubt help increase the appeal of Sonos speakers. Even though Spotify has nearly 248 million monthly users, more than half of them are on the Spotify Free plan.
