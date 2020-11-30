I went into Cyber Monday 2020 with a clear and simple goal: don't buy anything I don't need. With so many deals being thrown at your face one after another, it can be easy to overspend and buy stuff that isn't an absolute necessity.

Here's the thing, though. Some deals that pop up are just too good to be true, and if you miss out on them, you'll end up kicking yourself for not taking advantage of it. That's exactly the case with the Sonos One SL this year, which is currently available for $129 (down from its retail price of $179).

I didn't plan on buying a Sonos One SL at all going into Cyber Monday — I don't even have room in my apartment for it — but I ended up buying one anyway. And honestly, you should get one, too.

If you're a Sonos user yourself, you probably understand why this is such a good deal. If you aren't, here's the elevator pitch.

When it comes to home audio systems, Sonos is one of the best in the business. All of the company's speakers sound amazing, they seamlessly connect to one another for multi-room playback, and you manage everything from the excellent Sonos mobile app. They also work with virtually every music/radio/podcast streaming service under the sun, meaning you can take full advantage of Sonos whether you use Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, or something else.

With the Sonos One SL, in particular, it's Sonos's smallest and most affordable speaker. Even so, it still sounds downright incredible. Speakers like the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) and Nest Audio have delivered very good audio for smart speakers in the $100 price range this year, but they just don't compare to what you get with the Sonos One SL. Music playback is on another level here, and when you pair two of them together for stereo audio, you'll seriously be blown away by how good everything sounds.

You get that fantastic audio in a very compact footprint, making it easy to place the Sonos One SL in virtually any room. It's also available in black or white, so you should be able to match it with any decor. I personally prefer the black, which is super stealthy and blends nicely into the background. Also, for our iPhone readers, the Sonos One SL supports AirPlay 2 for seamless music control from your iPhone's quick settings.

You won't find another speaker that sounds anywhere this good for $129, so whether you buy it as a standalone speaker, your first of many Sonos speakers, or an addition to your already-present collection, this is one of those deals that's too good to miss.

I still have no idea where the Sonos One SL is going to go once it arrives, but I'll figure that out in due time. What matters right now is that I was able to get this deal while it's still active, and if you act fast, you can too.