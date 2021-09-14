It's been over three years since Sonos debuted its first modern soundbar aimed at small-to-medium sized rooms, and the industry has changed considerably since then. The Sonos Beam outperformed many competitors twice its size thanks to top-notch componentry and ample amplification, but it lacked the nascent Dolby Atmos support that has since become standard when connecting speakers to a television.

Now Sonos is correcting that with the Beam Gen 2, a modest upgrade that brings, in addition to Dolby Atmos (and therefore eARC compatibility), a faster processor, a slightly updated exterior, and a price bump to $449 USD over the original's $399. Last week, Sonos announced price hikes for all of its products as a result of the ongoing chip shortage.

In a conversation with Android Central, Sonos said that though the speaker array inside the enclosure is unchanged — there are still four mid-woofers, a center tweeter, and three passive radiators — the design has been updated to promote the two height channels that Dolby Atmos enables. The mesh enclosure that covers the original Beam, and collected a not-insignificant amount of dust, has also been swapped for a plastic one that should withstand long-term wear and tear a little more gracefully.