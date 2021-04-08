What you need to know
- Several OnePlus 9 Pro owners are experiencing overheating issues with their devices.
- Most owners claim the phone starts overheating when using the camera.
- OnePlus is aware of the issue and plans to resolve it with a software update.
The OnePlus 9 Pro is, without a doubt, one of the best Android phones launched so far this year, offering nearly everything you would expect from a 2021 flagship. Unfortunately, however, a large number of OnePlus 9 Pro users are reporting overheating problems with their devices.
As spotted by the folks over at Android Police, many OnePlus 9 Pro owners have complained about the issue on Twitter and the company's official support forum. In most cases, OnePlus 9 Pro users get an overheating warning when using the camera app. Surprisingly, the overheating warning can sometimes appear even when attempting to take a photo outside. We can confirm that our OnePlus 9 Pro review unit also suffers from the same issue. Our very own Harish Jonnalagadda noted in his review of the phone:
The OnePlus 9 Pro overheated when I was setting up the phone, and it got to a point where I wasn't able to launch the camera and the chipset automatically throttled to control the heat. Thankfully, this wasn't a problem following the initial setup, but the last time I ran into this particular issue was on a Sony Xperia Z five years ago.
OnePlus has confirmed to The Verge that it is aware of the issue and is working on a fix, which is expected to be rolled out via updates "over the next few weeks." What is unclear at this point, however, is if it is a widespread issue or only limited to a small number of OnePlus 9 Pro devices.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Eufy Wi-Fi Smart Lock review: Touch to unlock
The Eufy Wi-Fi Smart Lock one-ups most other smart locks in a way that seems like it should have been obvious from the get-go by adding in a fingerprint scanner right on the keypad. That, combined with its sleek black exterior, makes this an unforgettable, must-have product.
Echo VR Season 1 hands-on: Ender's Game has a new name
Echo VR is the zero-gravity arena sports game you always wanted. Season 1 lasts until May 23 and includes plenty of free rewards for players to unlock, but is the $10 Echo Pass worth the small chunk of change? We go hands-on to find out.
The Pixel 4a has ruined flagship phones for me
I loved the OnePlus 9 as much as, or more than, many reviewers, but I think I'm going to put it aside for now. Why? That simple, smaller form factor of the Google Pixel 4a just keeps pulling me back.
Complete the ensemble with first-party OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro cases
As it does every year, OnePlus has released a few new cases that will complement your OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro quite well. And these are cases that you won't be able to find anywhere else.