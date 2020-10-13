What you need to know
- Some Galaxy S20 FE owners are experiencing issues with the touchscreen.
- The phone's touchscreen can sometimes get confused between taps and swipes.
- It is unclear at this point if the issue can be solved with a software update.
Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE, which was announced last month, is arguably one of the best Android phones the company has made in a long time. It offers nearly everything you would expect from a 2020 Android flagship phone, at a starting price of $699. Unfortunately, however, some owners of the Galaxy S20 FE are reporting issues with the phone's touchscreen.
As spotted by PiunikaWeb, quite a few Galaxy S20 FE owners have complained about the touchscreen problems on Reddit and Samsung's Community forums. Some of the users say that the Galaxy S20 FE's touchscreen is "oversensitive" and registers taps as swipe gestures. In some cases, the touchscreen picks up swipes as taps. A few others say that the touchscreen doesn't respond to touches at times and also picks up phantom touches.
Since the phone went on sale only recently, it is tough to say at this point if the touchscreen issues are widespread. Going by the reports on Reddit and Samsung's Community forums, however, it looks like the issue might be limited to a small number of units. It is also unclear if the affected units have a hardware problem or if the erratic issues can be fixed with a software update by Samsung.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE is a value flagship that offers nearly the same experience as a regular Galaxy S20 for a much lower price. You get a large AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 5G connectivity, and a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.
