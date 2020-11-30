While you're stocking up on Cyber Monday tech deals, don't forget that you're going to have to charge these devices frequently. Why not stock up on a few fast wireless chargers so that you can set your device down and forget it while it powers up? Amazon is running an awesome Cyber Monday deal on Belkin chargers that we think you should add to your shopping cart. Here are our favorites.
This wireless pad is one of the best values in charging. It delivers up to 15W of power to Qi-enabled devices like smartphones and earbuds. It is capable of charging through most phone cases and comes with a two-year warranty. Unlike many charging pads, this one has a charging brick included. This wireless charger is available in black or white.
While this wireless charging pad doesn't power your devices as fast as the previous one, it can more readily accommodate larger phones, thanks to its bigger footprint. Its 7.5W charging speed is more than sufficient for topping up your phone while you work or overnight on the bedside table. It, too, comes with an AC adapter brick, as well as a five-foot cord. It even tops the previous pad with a three-year warranty.
If you like to glance over at your notifications while your phone is charging, you want a stand like this. It keeps your phone upright, so you don't miss any pings, and powers up your phone at 15W speeds. You can even charge most phones in portrait or landscape mode, perfect for charging while you watch videos.
Okay, so this last one isn't a wireless charger, but it's still something you'll want to have in your tech collection. This charging brick can deliver up to 60W of power through one of its ports, perfect for a laptop or tablet, and up to 18W through the other port, which will quickly top up your smartphone. It features intelligent power-sharing technology to distribute power among your connected devices safely.
