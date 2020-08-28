External storage becomes a lot faster and more reliable if there aren't any tiny moving parts. One of the best solid state drives is on sale today at Amazon, making now a great time to purchase if you're in the market for storage that is both durable and affordable. Amazon has the WD 1TB My Passport External SSD on sale for $139.99, saving you $30 compared to the regular cost for it.

The deal is matching a one-day offer at Best Buy so we expect the price will rise tonight at Amazon, too. We haven't seen a price this good on it in over six months so today's discount is one you want to make the most of.

Store up the savings WD My Passport 1TB portable solid state drive There are plenty of portable hard drives out there, but SSDs don't have moving parts which means they're more durable. That also means they can get pricey. Today's deal gets you the best of both worlds with this 1TB model at its best price in months. $139.99 $169.99 $30 off See at Amazon

This solid state drive is from the new generation of WD My Passport drives and is one of the best USB-C SSDs available right now. There's an aesthetic difference compared to the previous generation with new metallic enclosures and matte finishes. They're also slightly thinner, taller, and overall sleeker. On the inside, a few changes were made as well. There's automatic backup software as well as built-in encryption to protect your data. Transfer speeds are improved as well.

The WD My Passport features read speeds up to 540MB/s, and it's compatible with both USB-C and USB-A, including USB 3.1 Gen 2. Your purchase is backed by plenty of positive customer reviews as well as a three-year manufacturer's warranty.

We actually listed this drive in our best external solid state drive roundup, giving it an award for the best aesthetics. Keep all that sleekness protected with this carrying case.

Shipping at Amazon is free on orders totaling $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum, access to the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.