If you haven't grabbed a Razer Kishi Android game controller yet, this is your opportunity. For Black Friday 2021, Best Buy is discounting the Razer Kishi by 44%, meaning it's available for just $45. Since this controller normally goes for around $80, you can save a fair bit of money by grabbing one right now.

The Razer Kishi is considered one of the best Android gaming controllers, meaning it's perfect for getting an edge in any competitive or casual playtime in the best Android games. The Razer Kishi functions similarly to the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons, going on either side of your phone so you've got a comfy grip instead of having to awkwardly use touch controls. You also don't have to bother with setting your phone or with a stand or a clip: just carry it with you and play, no problem!

The Razer Kishi is also perfect for Xbox Cloud Gaming, meaning anyone with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership can stream titles from the library to their phone. This includes first-part Xbox titles, which launch day and date into the service.

A Razer Kishi Android gaming controller for 44% off