If you haven't grabbed a Razer Kishi Android game controller yet, this is your opportunity. For Black Friday 2021, Best Buy is discounting the Razer Kishi by 44%, meaning it's available for just $45. Since this controller normally goes for around $80, you can save a fair bit of money by grabbing one right now.
The Razer Kishi is considered one of the best Android gaming controllers, meaning it's perfect for getting an edge in any competitive or casual playtime in the best Android games. The Razer Kishi functions similarly to the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons, going on either side of your phone so you've got a comfy grip instead of having to awkwardly use touch controls. You also don't have to bother with setting your phone or with a stand or a clip: just carry it with you and play, no problem!
The Razer Kishi is also perfect for Xbox Cloud Gaming, meaning anyone with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership can stream titles from the library to their phone. This includes first-part Xbox titles, which launch day and date into the service.
A Razer Kishi Android gaming controller for 44% off
Razer Kishi for Android
The Razer Kishi is widely considered one of — if not the absolute best — gaming controllers on Android. It's also perfect for Xbox Cloud Gaming, allowing you to continue playing the latest titles on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate anywhere you go. At $45, or almost half off, this is likely to be the best price you'll see on the Razer Kishi during Black Friday and for a long time after.
The Razer Kishi can also be adjusted, so it's compatible with a variety of different Android phones, not just a handful of particular models. Regardless of what type of game you want to play, it'll likely be more comfortable and enjoyable with a controller like the Razer Kishi. It's unlikely to be any cheaper than it is right now for a while, so if this seems appealing to you, don't wait.
