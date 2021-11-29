From the responses, most readers appear to be interested in Android/Google TV, which makes sense. The platform offers just about all the streaming apps and services you can think of, voice commands with Google Assistant and uses AI to recommend content for you based on what you already like. And if you're already using Assistant-enabled devices around the house, devices like Chromecast with Google TV will fit right in.

Cyber Monday is finally upon us, meaning there are plenty of smart home deals happening right now. With some of the best streaming devices currently on sale, we wanted to know what you already use or were interested in buying this year.

You can buy TV sets with Android/Google TV built-in like the Sony Bravia XR, which is currently on sale at Amazon. However, if you're just looking to transform your current setup with something inexpensive, there are some sweet deals on the Chromecast dongles.

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Smart TV with Google TV This 55-inch Sony TV features built-in Google TV, so you have instant access to all your favorite apps and Google Assistant. It has a 4K UHD resolution, native 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support for a clear, vibrant picture. $848 at Amazon

Coming in second is Roku, which is still a popular platform despite the drama surrounding the impending loss of the YouTube app. IT offers cheap streaming players like the limited-edition Roku LE and more.

The same goes for Amazon Fire TV players, which are still seeing some impressive discounts.

Apple TV was a less popular option, which is fair considering the streaming players aren't the cheapest and the Cyber Monday discounts are pretty lacking. LG's WebOS, Samsung's Tizen, and Vizio's SmartCast platforms were also low on votes.

It seems like the more affordable smart TV platforms are the popular options during the biggest shopping season of the year, which makes sense seeing as we're all trying to save a few bucks.