Writing is hard, and if it's up to Google, you won't have to do it anymore in the future thanks to Smart Compose. Smart Compose makes writing easier by using machine learning to predict what you might say and then making suggestions.

You can then accept these suggestions and have it complete sentences for you to cut down on the amount of typing you have to do while also preventing any spelling or grammar mistakes.

Google first rolled this out to Gmail back in 2018 and later we saw it launch in the Gmail app as a Pixel 3 exclusive. Then, to celebrate Gmail's 15th birthday, Google released Smart Compose for Gmail to all Android users in April of 2019.

Now, Google is looking to expand this beyond emails and is allowing G Suite users to sign up for the Smart Compose in Docs Beta program. Unfortunately, if you are not a G Suite user, you won't even have the opportunity to sign up to test it. However, at least this will give Google some time and data to improve Smart Compose for Docs before rolling it out more widely.

It's also important to note that while Smart Compose in Gmail works for several languages, the beta for Docs is only currently available in English.

Just think, in the future Google may be writing your papers for you giving you more time to play on Stadia. Hopefully by thenn Stadia will have worked out all its issues.

How to use Smart Compose for Gmail on the web