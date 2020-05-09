Sling TV has been offering one of its best deals in history over the past month. Its 'Happy Hour Across America' promotion gives everyone free access to the service between the hours of 5 p.m. and midnight EST every single day, and there's no credit card or billing information required when you sign up. Just simply enter your name, email, and zip code, and start streaming.
With Sling's Happy Hour promotion, you gain access to all of the features of the Sling Blue plan, normally priced at $30 per month. That includes over 45 live TV channels, full TV show seasons and movies on-demand, and even cloud DVR access, and since you don't have to enter any billing info when signing up, there's no risk of being charged whatsoever.
It's been nearly a month since the Happy Hour event started, and Sling just announced that May 15 will mark the end of the promotion. That leaves less than a week to check out the service for free. If you're stumped on what to watch, we've compiled a list of some of the best shows and movies you can watch on Sling completely free before Happy Hour comes to an end.
What is Sling and how do I sign up?
Sling Blue includes over 45 channels such as A&E, AMC, Bravo, E!, FX, HGTV, Nick Jr., TLC, live news channels, and more, along with over 50,000 on-demand movies and TV shows. You'll also be able to record and replay shows and films using the Cloud DVR service which is included for all members free-of-charge. This guide lists all of Sling Blue's channels so you can see what you'll have access to as a member.
To start streaming during Sling TV's Happy Hour, you'll just need to create an account at Sling which only takes a minute or two to accomplish. Once you have an account, you'll be able to log into Sling on any device that supports the Sling TV app, such as streaming media players, smartphones, tablets, or your smart TV. Your account allows for streaming on up to three devices all at once, so your kids can watch on their phone or tablet as well.
9 of the best films and shows to stream for free
Sling's Happy Hour promotion gives you over 45 live channels to watch for free, and with the loads of on-demand content on top of that, you might get a bit lost when looking for what to watch. To help out just a bit, the guide below has nine of the best shows and films airing live or on-demand during Happy Hour's final week.
Jedi-level savings: Star Wars saga
Thanks to this month's Star Wars Day, Sling has nearly the entire Star Wars saga available to stream for free through May 10! Only the most recent Episode IX and Solo: A Star Wars Story are missing.
Wubba lubba dub dub: Rick and Morty
Part 2 of Rick and Morty's fourth season just began airing on Adult Swim earlier this month, and you can catch one more new episode live for free before Sling's Happy Hour ends.
The chase is on: Killing Eve
Season 3 of Killing Eve comes to an end later this month, but there are still a few episodes to go before it's all wrapped up in what's sure to be a thrilling finale.
Never enough (Sling TV): The Greatest Showman
The biggest musical smash hit in years is now streaming for free on Sling during Happy Hour. This on-demand title was inspired by the true story of P. T. Barnum and stars Hugh Jackson, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, and Zendaya.
Married to the screen: 90-Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days
Obsessed with 90-Day Fiance? This spin-off tells the story of how couples from the popular show first met, from the first chat to the first meeting in a new country.
A true mind-bender: Inception
Leo DiCaprio stars in this sci-fi mind-bender as a thief who infiltrates the subconcious to steal information from his targets. And no, you're not dreaming. It's streaming now on-demand at Sling.
It's your turn: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
This installment to the Jumanji franchise follows stars Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan. After the mysterious Jumanji board game transforms into a video game and traps everyone inside, the team must finish their quest if they have any hope of escaping.
Tom Cruise in...: Jack Reacher
This smart action flick is based on the novel series by the same name and makes for a much better watch than many others in the same genre. It stars iconic action film star Tom Cruise, though you'd be better off avoiding the sequel.
A raw deal: WWE Monday Night Raw
WWE Monday Night Raw is one of the only events filmed and aired live that's not a news program over the past few weeks, and until further notice, the matches continue on without a live audience.
Any personal favorites we missed?
There's still plenty of time left to stream live TV for free during Sling's Happy Hour, and plenty of shows and films that will be airing and available on-demand which we couldn't manage to fit on our list above. Let us know what you're watching this week in the comments below!
