Sling TV has been offering one of its best deals in history over the past month. Its 'Happy Hour Across America' promotion gives everyone free access to the service between the hours of 5 p.m. and midnight EST every single day, and there's no credit card or billing information required when you sign up. Just simply enter your name, email, and zip code, and start streaming.

With Sling's Happy Hour promotion, you gain access to all of the features of the Sling Blue plan, normally priced at $30 per month. That includes over 45 live TV channels, full TV show seasons and movies on-demand, and even cloud DVR access, and since you don't have to enter any billing info when signing up, there's no risk of being charged whatsoever.

It's been nearly a month since the Happy Hour event started, and Sling just announced that May 15 will mark the end of the promotion. That leaves less than a week to check out the service for free. If you're stumped on what to watch, we've compiled a list of some of the best shows and movies you can watch on Sling completely free before Happy Hour comes to an end.

What is Sling and how do I sign up?

Sling Blue includes over 45 channels such as A&E, AMC, Bravo, E!, FX, HGTV, Nick Jr., TLC, live news channels, and more, along with over 50,000 on-demand movies and TV shows. You'll also be able to record and replay shows and films using the Cloud DVR service which is included for all members free-of-charge. This guide lists all of Sling Blue's channels so you can see what you'll have access to as a member.

To start streaming during Sling TV's Happy Hour, you'll just need to create an account at Sling which only takes a minute or two to accomplish. Once you have an account, you'll be able to log into Sling on any device that supports the Sling TV app, such as streaming media players, smartphones, tablets, or your smart TV. Your account allows for streaming on up to three devices all at once, so your kids can watch on their phone or tablet as well.