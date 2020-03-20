The company announced in a new post that due to the current coronavirus situation subscribers will be able to access these at no cost, and it is working with other networks to bring additional trials into the mix. Some of the options are only available to those who are subscribed to the Blue + Orange package, but most work on any option that Sling offers.

If you're already a Sling TV customer , you'll be happy to learn that you now have a few more channel options to consider while you're stuck at home. Now through mid-April, Sling is offering extended free previews of channels like FX, CNBC, Hallmark, Game Show Network, and more. Some of these are even available into May, which is pretty awesome.

Sling has added some additional channels at no cost to current subscribers. If you aren't already signed up, here's another reason you should be.

By adding these channels, Sling opens up a bunch of extra content that you can watch when you need to distract yourself. On FX Movie Channel you can watch things like Spectre, War For the Planet, Trolls, and more. Nat Geo WILD brings some cute animals to your life and is a great distraction for the kids at home. Game Show Network is a little more fun, and with just about every other sporting event canceled, this may help fill a bit of that void for you. SunDance TV brings some comfort shows to the platform, and CNBC offers up to the minute news on the latest situation. Cheddar News brings you the news in a different way, but it's still quite informative and a nice break from the norm.

If you aren't already a customer, you can sign up for Sling now and get your first month for just $20. You can also prepay for two months and get a free Fire TV Stick if you are in need of some new streaming hardware. With how much extra time you are likely to be spending inside, it makes sense to give Sling a shot now. Be sure to check out all the channels that Sling offers as well.

