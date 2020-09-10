Ubisoft's upcoming pirate ship game Skull and Bones hasn't been seen in some time and today, the company issued an update on the game's development. Elisabeth Pellen, Creative Director on Skull and Bones, joined the team about two years ago. She writes that "We dreamt something bigger for Skull & Bones, and these ambitions naturally came with bigger challenges."

Pellen further explains that Skull and Bones scope has grown and that the game needed delays as a result. Pellen says that Skull and Bones will be shown off in a "comeback" sometime in 2021. As a result, it won't be featured in today's Ubisoft Forward showcase. Skull and Bones is being developed primarily by Ubisoft Singapore, with support from the Berlin, Chengdu, Kiev, Paris and Philippines studios.

Right now, Skull and Bones does not have a release window beyond the confirmation it won't be released before March 2021. Ubisoft has experienced a wave of abuse and harassment allegations towards several executives and senior developers, including the former director of Skull and Bones. The editorial vice president of Ubisoft has been fired following investigations and several others have departed.

Skull and Bones is currently confirmed to be released on Xbox One, PC and PS4. Given the many delays, it will presumably feature support for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5.