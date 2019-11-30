I spend a lot of time fawning over USB-C hubs because they make my life easier, and if you use a laptop that only has USB-C ports like a MacBook or a Pixelbook Go, then a USB-C hub is an absolute necessity. There are plenty of USB-C hubs scattered through the Cyber Monday sales going on this weekend, but I'm here to tell you to save yourself some money and sanity and skip them all for the excellently-priced and newly improved AUKEY Link PD Pro.

This upgraded model adds an Ethernet port to our favorite USB-C hub on the market and supports for 100W Power Delivery pass-through charging. This price is lower than most Cyber Monday deals while offering better build quality.

I've used AUKEY hubs for about three years now and they've never let me down. The Link PD Pro improves on the 7in-1 Link PD, which was an improvement on my former favorite USB-C hub, the shiny little AUKEY CB-C59. If you're wanting a single hub that you can use on the go or at home as a workstation dock, AUKEY's hub will not disappoint, and to find an 8-in-1 hub with Ethernet under $45 is a rare thing.

If you're not a fan of using a USB-C hub with a cord that short — the AUKEY's six inch cable is the same length as most USB-C hubs — you might also want to take a look at the uni USB-C Hub. It's available in 6-in-1 and 8-in-1 form factors and has a detachable cable you can swap out for longer cables, a feature I take advantage of at my standing desk so that my hub sits flat on the table while my Chromebook sits atop my makeshift laptop stand.