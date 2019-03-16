Best answer : While this is one of the best, official ways to get that mouse and keyboard experience on PlayStation 4 (without using an actual mouse and keyboard), it comes at a steep price that may not be worth it for many.

What is the Tactical Assault Commander Pro Type M2?

It is a keypad and mouse set-up designed to be used for PlayStation 4 and is officially licensed by Sony. The keypad features all of the important keys you'd need on a regular keyboard, along with a joystick on the side and an adjustable palm rest.

Can a normal keyboard and mouse be used on PlayStation 4?

You can use a normal mouse and keyboard on PlayStation 4, but their support is severely limited. Aside from a handful of games that offer native keyboard and mouse support, you'll mostly be limited to surfing the web or browsing the PS4's menus.

What are the advantages of using the Tactical Assault Commander Pro Type M2 instead?

Hori's Tactical Assault Commander Pro Type M2 takes the shackles off and can be used to play any game you want on PlayStation 4. Though it creates a streamlined keyboard experience with its own keypad design, it's still perfect for first-person shooters. And since it is officially licensed by Sony, you don't need to worry about using shady adapters.

Is it worth the price?

You're honestly better off sticking with your DualShock 4 controller than going out and spending $150 on this keypad and mouse. It's a nice piece of equipment, but its benefits aren't worth it for casual gamers. This is something only competitive players should consider, and even then, only those who have the money to spend on it.