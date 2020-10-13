Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the entire year, offering massive savings on a wide variety of products — including smartphones. The Galaxy S20 is one of the many items on sale for Prime Day, and if you're in the market for a flagship handset, it's more than worth picking up.

This Prime Day discount isn't dramatically better than other savings we've seen over the last few months, but that doesn't diminish the fact that this is a great price to pay for one of the best Android phones of the year.

Thankfully, the Galaxy S20 is available for less during this year's Prime Day . Specifically, you can pick it up right now for just $750. It's still not a phone we'd consider to be "cheap," but if you've been eyeing the phone from afar throughout the year, this is an excellent opportunity to finally take the plunge.

The Galaxy S20 is not a cheap phone, featuring a pretty steep retail price of $1000. It justifies its high price with plenty of features and top-of-the-line specs, but there's no denying that's just too much money for some potential customers.

There's no doubt that the Galaxy S20's Prime Day discount is worth talking about, but what about the phone itself? As a flagship Android phone in 2020, is the S20 still worth it? Absolutely! The Galaxy S20 may not be the newest kid on the block, having been released back in March, but it still has everything you could ask for in a high-end Android phone.

The Galaxy S20 is one of the best phones of the year.

One of the best features of the S20 is its display. You're treated to a 6.2-inch AMOLED panel with a Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This means everything you see is crisp, colorful, and as smooth as can be. We also appreciate the compact size that's easy to use with one hand, along with the unobtrusive hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Speaking of cameras, the Galaxy S20 has a killer setup of rear sensors. Between the 12MP primary, 64MP telephoto, and 12MP ultra-wide cameras, you're able to capture some truly gorgeous shots. And, to keep all of your photos and other files safe, you get 128GB of storage that can be expanded with a microSD card.

As noted by Ara Wagoner here at Android Central when she re-reviewed the phone five months after its launch:

Almost half a year from launch, the Galaxy S20 has lost little of its shine, even less than its larger siblings. Performance is still fantastic, the screen is still unbeatable for another two weeks — and will remain the best screen for a smaller flagship until next spring — and it still adds up to one of the best phones on Android, especially if you have smaller hands (or pockets).

Regarding other key specs, the S20 is also touting a blazing-fast Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 4,000 mAh battery — all resulting in fast performance and long endurance. Pair that with features like wireless charging and IP68 dust/water resistance, and you end up with a flagship experience through and through.

What you should know about Black Friday

Prime Day is happening a lot later in the year for 2020 than it usually does, meaning it's happening just about a month before Black Friday kicks off. We're expecting a ton of tech deals to be available during that time as well, which begs the ultimate question — should you buy the Galaxy S20 during Prime Day or wait until Black Friday?

If you need a new phone right now and have the cash to spend, go ahead and pick up the S20 now. Its Prime Day discount isn't one you should ignore, so if you're in a position to buy, you can pick it up without worrying that you'll miss out on something better.

We don't expect the Galaxy S20 to be available for considerably less during Black Friday, but we should see an identical or very similar discount around that time. If you're interested in the S20 but need some extra time to save up, it's not a bad idea to wait this one out and see what Black Friday has to offer.