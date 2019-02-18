The Moto X4 is quickly reaching its end of life
Although it's hard to believe, the Moto X4 is quickly approaching its second birthday. The phone was announced in August 2017, and in the smartphone market, that's a lifetime.
To be fair, the X4 has lived a pretty great life. Even though Motorola's not the best when it comes to software updates, the phone's now running Android 9 Pie in all of its glory, and that's awesome.
Looking ahead, however, the Moto X4's future doesn't look very bright. The phone's already received two major software updates having launched with Android Nougat, and by the time Android Q comes out, the phone will more than likely officially be two years old.
Motorola releases a lot of phones throughout the year, so when Q comes out and the company needs to decide which devices it's going to sink time and money into updating, it seems unlikely that the Moto X4 will be on that list.
Furthermore, the phone's design, processor, cameras, and everything else are at a sore disadvantage compared to everything else that's now available.
Your money is better spent on newer devices
On its own, the Moto X4 is still a pretty solid phone in 2019. It has a good-looking AMOLED display, reliable fingerprint sensor, a classy design, and great software experience. A lot of phones have been released since the X4 came out, however, and if you look around just a little bit, you'll find much better devices for about the same price or a little more.
Take the Moto G6, for example. At just a few dollars more than the X4, the G6 has a more modern display with slimmer bezels and an 18:9 aspect ratio, improved cameras, and a faster processor.
Outside of what Motorola's doing, you also have the Nokia 7.1. While it's easily the most expensive phone we're talking about today, it delivers a flagship-like experience for a fraction of the price of others in that category. It's built insanely well, has a fantastic display, a snappy processor, and a wonderful software package with guaranteed updates for the next couple of years.
Everything you need
Moto G6
All the smartphone you need for under $200
The Moto X4 is a decent value in 2019, but the Moto G6 is better in virtually every way. It has a much better display, newer processor, superior cameras, and actually looks like a phone that belongs in the current year. If you're looking for a new phone that costs less than $200, it's hard to do better than this.
Affordable flagship
Nokia 7.1
A flagship experience for hundreds of dollars less
If you have a bit more cash to spend and want a phone that looks and feels like a true flagship, you owe it to yourself to check out the Nokia 7.1. Its display looks phenomenal thanks to support for HDR content, its dual cameras work quite well, and since it's running Android One and was just released in late 2018, it'll get software updates for a long time to come.
Showing its age
Moto X4
Starting to show its age after almost two years
The Moto X4 has been one heck of a smartphone, but as it approaches its two-year birthday, it's being outdone by newer, better phones. It's not the worst handset you can buy in 2019, but you can also do a lot better for your money.
