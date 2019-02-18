Best answer: The Moto X4 has proven to be a great phone over the last couple years, but in 2019, it's no longer our go-to recommendation. Instead, we think you're better off with something like the Moto G6 or Nokia 7.1.

The Moto X4 is quickly reaching its end of life

Although it's hard to believe, the Moto X4 is quickly approaching its second birthday. The phone was announced in August 2017, and in the smartphone market, that's a lifetime.

To be fair, the X4 has lived a pretty great life. Even though Motorola's not the best when it comes to software updates, the phone's now running Android 9 Pie in all of its glory, and that's awesome.

Looking ahead, however, the Moto X4's future doesn't look very bright. The phone's already received two major software updates having launched with Android Nougat, and by the time Android Q comes out, the phone will more than likely officially be two years old.

Motorola releases a lot of phones throughout the year, so when Q comes out and the company needs to decide which devices it's going to sink time and money into updating, it seems unlikely that the Moto X4 will be on that list.

Furthermore, the phone's design, processor, cameras, and everything else are at a sore disadvantage compared to everything else that's now available.

Your money is better spent on newer devices