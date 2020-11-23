Yes, Black Friday brings a ton of great deals on Chromebooks that we only see two other times of the year (Prime Day and Back to School), and for most folks needing a lightweight laptop, now is the time to buy. With smaller models discounted to $180 or less and new, beefy business-class Chromebooks seeing their first big discounts, you should take full advantage of the opportunity. Best price ever: HP Chromebook x360 14c ($379 at Best Buy)

Lightweight and long lasting: Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (3H) ($230 at Target)

With millions working from home for the first time this year and tens of millions of kids trying to learn from home (with or without a school-issued computer) as we enter a second wave of lockdowns, Chromebooks have never been in such high demand. This high demand led to Chromebook shortages for much of the last seven months — including basically no Chromebook deals for Prime Day — but supply has recovered enough for us to finally start seeing good deals again in the lead-up to Black Friday.

Funny name, serious laptop HP Chromebook x360 14c Save $250 on this work-from-home powerhouse. HP knocked it out of the park with the Chromebook x360 c14. From the premium finishes to the hardware and software focus on privacy, to the performance and specs, this thing was made to work. $379 at Best Buy

For instance, the recently-released HP Chromebook x360 14c is already $250 off for a powerful Chromebook with 8GB of RAM, which you're going to appreciate when you're bouncing around 14 open tabs while on a Zoom call. We also saw deals for the Lenovo Flex 5 last week that sold out within hours, as well as deals on the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 that we're hoping will return again on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Shop some of Black Friday's best deals from around the web NOW! There's a reason Chromebooks have been so sought after this year: if you're looking for performance on a budget, Chrome OS has a significant edge over Windows 10 when running on sub-$500 hardware. A $300 Windows laptop will be a sluggish mess in less than six months, but I spend most of my days working just fine on $300 Chromebooks like the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 and the Lenovo C340-11.

Lightweight and long-lasting Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (CP311-3H) Save $30 on the 64GB model or $70 on the 32GB model! As a budget-minded Chromebook, the newest version of the Spin 311 may be light on ports, but the MediaTek processor gives it truly all-day battery life while still having enough power for schoolwork, light work, and casual computing. $299 at Walmart (64GB)

$230 at Target (32GB)

Compact, budget-minded Chromebooks have been especially hard-hit by the Chromebook shortage this year as parents and school districts have been scrambling to get laptops for all of their kids. This has led some of the best education Chromebooks to be either back-ordered clear into 2021, like the Dell 3100 2-in-1, or go on a roller coaster of price gouging like the ASUS Chromebook Flip C214. The ASUS C214 is finally stabilized back at $400 on Amazon, and if you need a durable Chromebook that can survive a rambunctious kid, this is probably your best bet on Black Friday even if it doesn't drop back down to it's intended $350 price. $400 for the non-stylus model beats $530 for the stylus model and the $420-$440 Dell wants for the best configurations of the Dell 3100 2-in-1.