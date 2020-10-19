What you need to know
- Shazam has rolled out a new update that'll let you Shazam from the notification bar.
- This means you can always invoke Shazam from any app just by swiping down which is pretty great.
- It also means that you'll always have a persistent notification from Shazam which is not so great.
Shazam has rolled out an update to its Android app that'll make it faster to find and identify songs using the service. Once this update is installed, Shazam will now offer a persistent notification in your phones notification center. Tapping it will automatically invoke the Shazam app in the background, and you'll get a second notification that lets you know that the app has found the song. If you have Shazam's bubble-like pop up enabled, a bubble would pop up with the results instead. You'll then be able to do things like add it to the music library on your app of choice and whatever else you use Shazam for.
This update is now available from the Google Play Store with Shazam 11.0 and was released to match a similar feature which let iOS users activate Shazam via the Control Center.
Your mileage may vary on how useful or essential this feature is. Some phones like the Google Pixel have music identification built-in with no need for a triggering action, and the Google Assistant can of course help you identify music whenever you ask — or even when you hum. That said, it's a nice tool for a Shazam enthusiast.
Identifying your music
Shazam
Find that song
Shazam is one of the the best and fastest ways to idenfify unknown songs on most Android phones. Now, this new feature lets you use it without having to open the full app — perefect for an app like this.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
One UI 2.5 tracker: When will my Samsung Galaxy be updated?
Samsung's next update for One UI is rolling out. Find out which phones are getting it and when!
What do you think about the leaked Galaxy S21 renders?
Thanks to a massive leak over the weekend, we now know what the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra look like. What's your take on how the phones are shaping up?
OnePlus has lost the one thing that made it unique — and that's a problem
The new OnePlus 8T looks like a great phone — but not a unique one. With fierce competition from Samsung, Google, and others, OnePlus is losing its one unique edge that it used to rely on.
Spice up your smartphone or tablet with the best icon packs for Android
Being able to customize your device is fantastic as it helps to make your device even more of "your own". With the power of Android, you can use third-party launchers to add custom icon themes and these are just some of our favorites.