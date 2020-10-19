Shazam Logo HeroSource: Android Central

What you need to know

Shazam has rolled out an update to its Android app that'll make it faster to find and identify songs using the service. Once this update is installed, Shazam will now offer a persistent notification in your phones notification center. Tapping it will automatically invoke the Shazam app in the background, and you'll get a second notification that lets you know that the app has found the song. If you have Shazam's bubble-like pop up enabled, a bubble would pop up with the results instead. You'll then be able to do things like add it to the music library on your app of choice and whatever else you use Shazam for.

This update is now available from the Google Play Store with Shazam 11.0 and was released to match a similar feature which let iOS users activate Shazam via the Control Center.

Your mileage may vary on how useful or essential this feature is. Some phones like the Google Pixel have music identification built-in with no need for a triggering action, and the Google Assistant can of course help you identify music whenever you ask — or even when you hum. That said, it's a nice tool for a Shazam enthusiast.

