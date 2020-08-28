Alongside dozens of other games showcased at the Future Games Show , Serious Sam 4 revealed its latest gameplay trailer that shows off some mech-based vehicular combat. Serious Sam pilots a giant mech through Vatican City, but it's not a leisurely cruise, as a horde of giant monsters need to be blown apart to clear a path. You can check out the latest trailer below!

Serious Sam is a long-running first person shooter franchise that pits mercenary Serious Sam against armies of beasties and monsters, but it hasn't seen a new entry since Serious Sam 3 in 2011. That's all set to change, with Serious Sam 4 bringing the franchise back to life, as a prequel to Serious Sam 3. Even better, there's not much longer to wait, as Serious Sam 4 is set to make its debut next month on September 24, 2020.

If you're interested in Serious Sam's latest escapade filled with alien visceral, you can pre-order the game now on Steam. Besides Steam, Serious Sam will also be coming to Stadia, Google's cloud streaming platform. This exclusive partnership with Stadia is preventing Serious Sam from coming to consoles, at least right away, but there's still a good chance the first person shooter will come to Xbox and Playstation platforms in the future.