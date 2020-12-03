After one of the strangest years in modern history, it's finally December... somehow. The end of the year crept up on us quickly, and the holidays are nearly here. Unless you want to be caught empty-handed when the moment comes to give out gifts, it's time to start buying anything you plan on giving away later this month.

Fathers are some of the most notoriously difficult people to shop for, but ESPN is making your decision much easier this holiday season. ESPN's streaming service, ESPN+, has a yearly subscription that you can gift to others at its regular price of $49.99. That means your giftee will get a year's worth of access to the service completely free, and you also don't have to worry about the subscription renewing and charging you again; the gift subscription asks your recipient to enter their payment details after one year has passed if they want to continue their membership.

With a subscription to ESPN+, members gain access to stream thousands of live events, exclusive original series, and even the complete 30 for 30 library. ESPN+ even includes insight on insider perspective and analysis from top experts.

The best part about ESPN+ is that members can watch practically anywhere they go. It's available as an app on tablets, smartphones, and smart TVs, and you can also watch via your web browser on your computer. The true gift here is that once you're a member, you never have to miss a game again.

ESPN+ is also awesome to send during 2020 as it's delivered via e-mail. What better way is there to practice social distancing? When buying an ESPN+ gift subscription, you'll have the option of scheduling when you want the subscription to be delivered to your intended recipient. That means you can decide to send it instantly or wait until December 25 — the choice is yours.