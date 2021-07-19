Somehow, a major bug has slipped through three experimental channels and made its way into a Chrome OS stable channel — AKA the channel that the vast, vast majority of Chromebook owners are using. This bug is in Chrome OS 91.0.4472.165, and it is not allowing users to log back into their Chromebooks after the update, and in some cases, their laptop is bootlooping so they cannot access the lock screen. In these cases, you'll need to create a Chromebook Recovery USB stick using the Chromebook Recovery Utility and use that to re-image your Chromebook.

If the update has downloaded but installation has not finished, do not shut down your Chromebook. The update will install on your next reboot or system shutdown.

Google seems to be aware of the situation and should be working on a fix soon, but the update hasn't been pulled yet, it seems, so don't go to the About Chrome OS screen, do not check for updates, and do not shut down your Chromebook if you can help it.

Users who unfortunately got the update first are currently locked out of their machines, at least until they Powerwash them. Once impacted users factory reset their Chromebook, they can set it back up and get back in, but keep in mind this is a factory reset and will erase all local data and the Linux program data. If you can wait for a fix, you might be able to wait and then update your Chromebook from Guest Mode, but we have no timetable for a patch.

We're reaching out to Google to ask when they might have a timeline for the fix and how this has happened twice in such a short amount of time. We'll update this story as things progress.