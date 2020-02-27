High-quality controller
Scuf Vantage 2
An easy add-on
DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment
The Scuf Vantage 2 is the controller used by many professional players and for good reason. It can be easily customized to suit your every need, while the build quality ensures that the price you're paying is worth it.
Pros
- Extreme customization options in-app
- Can create over a dozen profiles
- Good build quality
- More extras
- Solid battery life
Cons
- Bluetooth causes audio problems
- Can't store multiple profiles on controller
- Very expensive
The DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment takes an interesting route to add additional options; it simply expands an existing controller with buttons that can be remapped for a low price.
Pros
- Very inexpensive
- Up to three profiles can be saved
- Buttons are comfortable
Cons
- Weak connection design
- Rapidly goes out of stock
What's the difference?
The DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment and Scuf Vantage 2 can both address a player's need for additional gameplay options but are still aimed at different audiences. One of them just wants to help the player get some easy expansion on a budget, while the other is a complete, ground-up controller replacement for those who want some high-end quality.
|Scuf Vantage 2
|DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment
|Price
|$170
|$30
|Profiles
|Around 15
|3
|Paddles/back buttons/side buttons
|6
|2
|PC app required for profile customization
|Yes
|No
|Thumbsticks
|4
|N/A
|Vibration modules
|Yes
|N/A
|3.5mm headset support
|Yes
|Yes
What these features mean for you
Normally, these two devices wouldn't even be aimed at the same audience. Figuring out which one is best for you is a simple matter of looking at your budget and seeing what you can afford. One of these is a controller designed for pro-level performance, while the other is an easy add-on. If you're paying the proper retail price, you'll get what you pay for. Otherwise, there are a few differences.
Different profiles
The ease of loading up different player profiles needs to be considered. With the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment, you can set up to three custom configurations, remapping the two buttons in whatever combination you choose. Doing so is extremely easy, with no outside hassle. The trickiest part is actually attaching it since the connection design uses the 3.5mm headset jack and feels breakable. Once you attach it, however, you can continue to use 3.5mm wired headsets, as an additional port is added.
The Scuf Vantage 2 also allows multiple profiles to be loaded, allowing further customization including tension in the sticks and more. To do this requires hooking the controller up to a computer and using the Vantage app, so it's a considerably more involved process. You also can't store more than one profile on the controller at a time, which makes the process more complex.
Further customization
When it comes to further changing things up on these devices, everything comes down to the Scuf Vantage 2. You can change out sticks, adjust triggers, swap out paddles and even adjust the vibration. All of this is easy due to the magnetic faceplate, which can be removed to get everything just right. You get two short thumbsticks and two tall thumbsticks, so you can find the right combination that works for you.
There's also the sheer number of extras you get with the Scuf Vantage 2. You get six paddles, back buttons, and side buttons, along with four thumbsticks for a fully customizable experience. There are not as many options for the Back Button Attachment, which only provides two overall extra buttons, but sometimes that's all you need.
The bottom line
Given the vast differences between these two products, normally I'd recommend just grabbing the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment. A major problem, however, is that as of right now, the attachment simply doesn't stay in stock. It hasn't been in stock at most major retailers since release and whenever a local outlet gets some in stock, it's always just one or two. The attachment's attractiveness is compounded by its price, which goes away if you pay a ridiculous $80-$120 that is being asked by auction sellers or third-party sites. As such, if you have to shell out that kind of cash, just grab the Scuf Vantage 2.
Fully custom
Scuf Vantage 2
Tweak it to your needs
The Scuf Vantage 2 provides a high-quality controller that PS4 users can change up to their liking. Do be warned however that it comes with a high price tag.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Stock up on the best PlayStation 4 titles before it's too late
The PlayStation 5 will be backward compatible but only has one announced launch title. Make sure you have plenty of ways to enjoy your new console by buying the best games of the generation.
Grab one of these co-op games for your PS4 to play with your Valentine
Dinner and a movie. A night out on the town. Ice skating at the park. These are all great Valentine's Day activities. But if you're living happily in a gamer marriage, a night in with your significant other playing PS4 can be just as romantic.
The BioShock Collection, and more, are free this month on PS Plus
If you have a PlayStation Plus membership, then you know about PlayStation's free games of the month. Here are the free games you can get this month with your membership.