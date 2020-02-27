High-quality controller Scuf Vantage 2 An easy add-on DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment The Scuf Vantage 2 is the controller used by many professional players and for good reason. It can be easily customized to suit your every need, while the build quality ensures that the price you're paying is worth it. $170 at Amazon Pros Extreme customization options in-app

Can create over a dozen profiles

Good build quality

More extras

Solid battery life Cons Bluetooth causes audio problems

Can't store multiple profiles on controller

Very expensive The DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment takes an interesting route to add additional options; it simply expands an existing controller with buttons that can be remapped for a low price. $30 at Amazon Pros Very inexpensive

Up to three profiles can be saved

Buttons are comfortable Cons Weak connection design

Rapidly goes out of stock

What's the difference?

The DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment and Scuf Vantage 2 can both address a player's need for additional gameplay options but are still aimed at different audiences. One of them just wants to help the player get some easy expansion on a budget, while the other is a complete, ground-up controller replacement for those who want some high-end quality.

Scuf Vantage 2 DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment Price $170 $30 Profiles Around 15 3 Paddles/back buttons/side buttons 6 2 PC app required for profile customization Yes No Thumbsticks 4 N/A Vibration modules Yes N/A 3.5mm headset support Yes Yes

What these features mean for you

Normally, these two devices wouldn't even be aimed at the same audience. Figuring out which one is best for you is a simple matter of looking at your budget and seeing what you can afford. One of these is a controller designed for pro-level performance, while the other is an easy add-on. If you're paying the proper retail price, you'll get what you pay for. Otherwise, there are a few differences.

Different profiles

The ease of loading up different player profiles needs to be considered. With the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment, you can set up to three custom configurations, remapping the two buttons in whatever combination you choose. Doing so is extremely easy, with no outside hassle. The trickiest part is actually attaching it since the connection design uses the 3.5mm headset jack and feels breakable. Once you attach it, however, you can continue to use 3.5mm wired headsets, as an additional port is added.

The Scuf Vantage 2 also allows multiple profiles to be loaded, allowing further customization including tension in the sticks and more. To do this requires hooking the controller up to a computer and using the Vantage app, so it's a considerably more involved process. You also can't store more than one profile on the controller at a time, which makes the process more complex.

Further customization

When it comes to further changing things up on these devices, everything comes down to the Scuf Vantage 2. You can change out sticks, adjust triggers, swap out paddles and even adjust the vibration. All of this is easy due to the magnetic faceplate, which can be removed to get everything just right. You get two short thumbsticks and two tall thumbsticks, so you can find the right combination that works for you.

There's also the sheer number of extras you get with the Scuf Vantage 2. You get six paddles, back buttons, and side buttons, along with four thumbsticks for a fully customizable experience. There are not as many options for the Back Button Attachment, which only provides two overall extra buttons, but sometimes that's all you need.

The bottom line

Given the vast differences between these two products, normally I'd recommend just grabbing the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment. A major problem, however, is that as of right now, the attachment simply doesn't stay in stock. It hasn't been in stock at most major retailers since release and whenever a local outlet gets some in stock, it's always just one or two. The attachment's attractiveness is compounded by its price, which goes away if you pay a ridiculous $80-$120 that is being asked by auction sellers or third-party sites. As such, if you have to shell out that kind of cash, just grab the Scuf Vantage 2.

Scuf Vantage 2 Tweak it to your needs The Scuf Vantage 2 provides a high-quality controller that PS4 users can change up to their liking. Do be warned however that it comes with a high price tag. $170 at Amazon

DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment Plug it in and play This attachment is fantastic but right now, it's basically impossible to find in stock. Don't pay ridiculous prices for one on eBay, it's not worth it. $30 at Amazon

