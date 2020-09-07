It's time to take your tunes wireless, and the Dudios Tic true wireless earbuds let you do just that without shelling out a ton of cash in the process. These Bluetooth earbuds have been selling for $30 recently, though were going for $36 regularly before that. Today you can snag a pair for as low as $17.99 when you clip the coupon on its product page and then use promo code KFLQTZCR during checkout.
At that price, you'll be scoring them at $12 off and a fraction of the price that brand name earbuds like the Apple AirPods sell at, making for one of the best cheap true wireless eabuds deals out there right now.
$12 Savings
Dudios Tic True Wireless Earbuds
The Dudios Tic True Wireless Earbuds last for nearly 5 hours on a single charge and come with a charging case to keep them powered up an additional 20 hours wherever you go. Clip the on-page coupon and use the following code at checkout to save.
$17.99
$29.99 $12 off
The Dudios Tic True Wireless Earbuds let you listen to your music wirelessly with Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable wireless connection. Its smart touch controls let you just tap the earbuds to pause or play your music, or answer an incoming call using the built-in microphone. There's a wireless range of up to 33 feet.
You'll be able to listen for over four hours on a single charge with these headphones, though with the charging case that also is included with the purchase, you'll be able to power them up anywhere. That lets you listen for an additional 20 hours while on-the-go before the case will need to be recharged. It also works to keep your earbuds protected and in a designated spot so you never lose track of them.
Dudios includes various sizes of ear tips with these earbuds so you can customize them for a better fit. Shipping is free on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum, along with access to the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
