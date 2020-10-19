Black Friday will be a bit different this year. Retailers are hoping to thin out the crowds coming the day after Thanksgiving and will instead be offering Black Friday-worthy deals the entire month of November! We just got a look at Walmart's early Black Friday deals, but Amazon has plenty of offers that are live right now as well.

If you've been practicing proper social distancing in 2020, you may have begun video chatting with friends, family, or coworkers during that time as well. While most laptops are designed with a built-in webcam so you don't necessarily need to buy one separately, the built-in ones tend to be pretty basic. The same can be said for most built-in computer microphones as well. Luckily, you can find some really high-resolution webcams that have integrated microphones to upgrade both your video and audio call quality with a single purchase.

Right now, Depstech has a few of its best webcams on sale at Amazon for as low as $16 when you use the appropriate promo code during checkout. Some of these webcams even have a clippable coupon on their product page you can use to save even more, such as this 2K QHD USB Webcam that's now on sale for as low as $16.24. Simply clip the coupon on its product page and use promo code G8PATQR7 during checkout to snag that low price.

Early Savings Depstech 2K and HD Webcams Improve your computer's webcam with select 2K and HD webcams now on sale at Amazon with prices starting as low as $16. Simply use the appropriate promo code at checkout to snag one of these discounts. Prices Vary See at Amazon With coupon: G8PATQR7

Alternatively, the 2K HD USB Webcam with Privacy Cover is now on sale for just $20.14 when you clip the coupon on its product page and then use promo code D11WEBCAM during checkout. That's a savings of $17 off its regular price and the best deal this 2020 model has seen so far. There's also this 1080p HD Webcam with Privacy Cover which you can score for just $22.79 by clipping the coupon on its product page.

These USB webcams can be used for video calls, YouTube and Twitch streaming, professional use, and more, and best of all, each of them only needs to be plugged in to use; no software installation required.