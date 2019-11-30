I absolutely love this Schlage Encode smartlock, which is why I'm happy it's on sale this Cyber Monday. Unlike many other smart locks out there, this one features built-in Wi-Fi, so you don't need an external hub to allow it to access the internet. Once it's connected to your network, you can control it using the app or your smart home assistant. In addition to looking gorgeous, it allows you to give out up to 100 different access codes. It then lets you know whenever someone enters your home using their specific code.

For instance, if your teen uses their code to enter the house, the app sends you a notification that the door has been opened by that specific person. Additionally, if you have a nanny, maid, or are renting your place out as a bed and breakfast, you can create temporary codes that expire after a specific date.