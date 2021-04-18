Have you taken a look at your computer recently and lamented the lack of open space? Well, fret no more. You're going to be looking for all new things to download with this drive. The WD easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 hard drive has dropped to $219.99 at Best Buy. That's a ton of space for a very inexpensive price. With this sale, the 14TB version is the same cost as the 12TB version so you're essentially getting two terabytes for free. The 14TB drive normally sells for around $300 or more.

As a desktop external hard drive, the Easystore is not a drive meant to travel with you. It should be sitting on your desk serving as a semi-permanent storage for your media. Because of that, WD also makes it really easy to use these drives to back up your system. Use the WD Backup software and you'll be able to set a schedule that backs up your data regularly.

If you just want something for your photos, videos, and documents, use the WD Discovery software to back up all of that information easily. It can also manage your drive settings and give you better LED control.

Power and connect the drive with USB 3.0, which gives it data transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps. It's also backwards compatible with USB 2.0 for slower speeds but wider compatibility with more machines.

The drive comes formatted for NTFS and is compatible with Windows 7 or newer right out of the box. If you want to use this with a Mac, you can but you need to reformat it. So don't put any data on it before you do this or you'll lose that data. Once it is reformatted to work with a Mac, it can also be used with Time Machine for backup that way.