You can never have enough space for data these days! Whether you're building your own media server, need a microSD card for a security camera, or want something for transferring files from one machine to another, today's Best Buy daily deal featuring sales from SanDisk and WD has got you covered. In this sale you will find portable hard drives, solid state drives, microSD cards, and more all ranging from a few gigabytes to multiple terabytes. And all going for super low prices.

Store more SanDisk/WD Storage sale You can use this limited-time sale to upgrade your laptop with a speedy internal SSD, get a rugged portable drive for taking data on the go, or get a high-capacity desktop hard drive for backing up all of your data onto. Up to 50% off See at Best Buy

Prices for microSD cards have been continually dropping over the past several months meaning they are never that expensive these days, but with this sale you make the most of excellent deals on microSD cards from 32GB to 128GB in size. The models on sale today are SanDisk's Ultra Plus and Extreme Plus lines which will work great in all manner of devices, from security cameras to phones, tablets, and the Nintendo Switch. The cheapest is the 32GB model at just $9.99 which is ideal for a dash cam or other device that doesn't accept high-capacity cards, or you can add more storage with a speedy 128GB Extreme Plus card for $33.99.

Grabbing some portable storage for your PC or external storage for your console is super affordable with this sale, too, with high-capacity portable hard drives at up to $50 off and discounts on portable SSDs, USB flash drives, and more. There are also internal SSDs if you want to give your PC an affordable speed and storage bump or huge desktop hard drives and NAS systems for backing up all your content.

These types of sales don't come around all that often, but when they do you should absolutely take full advantage of them and load up on everything you need. There are a bunch of options available right now, though the selection will dwindle as the day rolls on and things start to sell out so be sure to order anything you want before it's too late. Select prices are also being matched at Amazon.