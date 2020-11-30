'Tis the season! Thanksgiving came and went, and Black Friday basically lasted all November. But while the Winter holidays are nearly here, there's still plenty of great deals happening on some of the best Samsung phones of 2020. Starting today, Samsung is launching some new color options for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G, along with some must-have deals!

First off, the Galaxy Note 20 will add a new Mystic Red color, which joins the already available Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green and Mystic Gray colors. And if you're dreaming of a white Christmas, Samsung is adding a new Mystic White color option for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, joining Mystic Bronze and Mystic Gray. Both colors are quite striking on the devices, particularly the red Note 20 which is much more vibrant than its current offerings.