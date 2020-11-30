What you need to know
- Samsung is launching new color options for two of its smartphones this holiday.
- Beginning November 30th, the Galaxy Note 20 and Z Flip 5G will be available in Mystic Red and Mystic White, respectively.
- Samsung is offering deals and discounts of up to $1000 for these limited edition smartphones.
'Tis the season! Thanksgiving came and went, and Black Friday basically lasted all November. But while the Winter holidays are nearly here, there's still plenty of great deals happening on some of the best Samsung phones of 2020. Starting today, Samsung is launching some new color options for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G, along with some must-have deals!
First off, the Galaxy Note 20 will add a new Mystic Red color, which joins the already available Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green and Mystic Gray colors. And if you're dreaming of a white Christmas, Samsung is adding a new Mystic White color option for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, joining Mystic Bronze and Mystic Gray. Both colors are quite striking on the devices, particularly the red Note 20 which is much more vibrant than its current offerings.
In addition to the new colors, some great deals are live that can help make these smartphones a little easier on the wallet. Samsung is offering a $150 Instant Rebate on the purchase of a Galaxy Note 20, and users can get up to $550 off via trade-in value of an eligible smartphone in addition to a $100 eCertificate. The Galaxy Note 20 may be a good, if not questionable purchase for $1000, but at less than half the original MSRP, this smartphone is definitely a must-have! Shoppers can also save up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Flip 5G with the trade-in value of an eligible smartphone.
Keep in mind, these new colors are only available for the regular Galaxy Note 20 (not the Ultra) and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G (not the LTE version). These new color options are only available for a limited time, so head over to Samsung.com to grab these deals while you can!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
