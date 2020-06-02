Amazon is now selling the refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $119. This is the lowest price it has ever been on Amazon and matches a deal we saw from Woot a few weeks ago. Normally the refurb unit sells for $179, and even when it does go on sale usually only dropped to $129. The new version of the Pro goes for $250. Today's refurb device still comes with the same one-year warranty as the new ones.

I was just looking at this same page May 31 when I wrote about this bundle, which is how I know today's price is unique because it wasn't this low just a couple days ago. Take a look at that bundle, too, because it includes the same refurb Pro with a refurb Echo Show 5 for just $179.

Great refurb deal Ring Video Doorbell Pro refurbished Works and looks like new and has 1-year warranty. Stay on the couch and see who's ringing your doorbell in 1080p video. Get alerts when the video doorbell detects motion, too. Works with Alexa for voice control. Requires hardwired installation. $119.00 $179.00 $60 off See at Amazon

This is one of the best video doorbells you can put on the front of your door. You will replace your existing hardwired doorbell, and it comes with four different colored faceplates so you can match the exterior of your home. Then you just leave it there! The Pro is designed to work in any temperature with an operating range between -5 and 120 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll also get lifetime protection from theft, so you don't have to worry about some jerks running off with it.

The camera has a 160-degree field of view that covers a huge space in front of your door. It can record in 1080p resolutions for crystal clear video, and there are integrated infrared LEDs so you can still see who's at the door even at night. Considering it gets dark at like 2 p.m. these days (thanks Daylight Savings or the sun or whatever), that's an important feature. The video that gets transmitted is extra secure, too, thanks to bank-grade encryptions.