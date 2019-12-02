Cyber Monday is a great time to buy a TV , particularly if you like TVs from TCL. The Roku TVs that the company makes are full-featured, complete with 4K, HDR10, and Dolby Vision support, and they're always priced very well for what they offer. This Cyber Monday, though, is the time to buy, because the TCL 50-inch 5-series TV is $300 at Amazon, a savings of 50%. At the same time, you could also save 54% on the 65-inch model if you want something even bigger.

Complete with 4K, HDR10, and Dolby Vision support, this TV is available at a truly unbelievable price. Powered by Roku's operating system, you have a complete slate of apps before you even plug in a Chromecast or Fire TV Stick.

All of the same features of the 50-inch TV in a much bigger screen, this 65-inch TV delivers clear picture, a wide gamut of colors, and a top-notch Roku TV experience.

At 50 inches, TCL's 5-Series TV is great for a lot of different rooms in your home. Living room, bedroom, basement, lounge, wherever you want to put it, it's likely that you can find a way to make this screen fit. It's a 4K panel, and supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision. This is particularly important, because while 4K itself may or may not wow you, the increased vibrance in the colors you see most certainly will.

A lot of content is now available in both HDR10 and Dolby Vision, so you'll have plenty to watch through all of the apps available to you through the Roku platform. This includes standard apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, but also all of the apps you can add through the Roku Store. This TV is a full-fledged Roku device, so anything that you'll find on a Roku streaming box will be here on this TV.

The TV has four HDMI 2.0 ports, one of which is HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel), which allows soundbars to be used as the direct audio source for your TV no matter which input you're using. There's also one USB port, RF, composite, a headphone jack, optical audio out, and Ethernet for wired connectivity.

The 65-inch TV is basically the same, just bigger. If you like bigger screens, this TV is also available at a great price. In fact, it's even $50 cheaper than the regular price of the 50-inch panel.

These are to excellent TVs at unbeatable prices for Cyber Monday. Act now and grab one before the day is done.