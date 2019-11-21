Black Friday is hitting the UK early this year with some savings to be had across numerous product categories. If you're on the hunt for an SD card to store data on without splashing too much cash, you're in luck with these excellent savings on SanDisk storage.

All of the deals featured here are now live and will run through until early December.

Deals on SanDisk SD cards

Deals are live across the Echo range covering the speakers, models with a display like the Echo Show, and there are some tasty bundles with other hardware that will help you save even more.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.