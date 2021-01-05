If you ever find yourself wishing you had more time to re-read your favorite books or check out some new ones, you owe it to yourself to try out Audible. It's the perfect option for avid readers as it allows you to start listening to books even when your hands are busy doing other things like driving, cooking, doing chores, and more.

40% off Audible Premium Plus Amazon's latest discount on Audible is here to save you 40% on your first four months of membership! That brings the monthly cost down to just $8.95 from $14.95, but this deal is only good for a few more days so be sure to sign up now. $8.95/month See at Amazon

Now through January 8, Amazon has a special deal on Audible taking 40% off the first four months for new members. That brings the price down to just $8.95 per month from its regular cost of $14.95. It seems not all accounts are eligible for the promotion, though we've heard some previous Audible members have been able to take advantage of this deal so your mileage may vary.

With your Audible membership, you'll receive a credit each month which can be used towards any audiobook you want. Once you've used a credit to purchase an audiobook, it remains in your library to listen to forever — even when your subscription isn't active. You also have the option of returning any audiobooks after you've started listening to receive your credit back if you're unsatisfied with the purchase.

Along with the one audiobook credit, you'll also get access to a selection of thousands of Audible Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts including exclusive series.

Members also save an extra 30% on additional audiobook purchases so you never have to pay full price for one again. There are some exclusive sales on audiobooks which only members have access to, and other promotions that make it worth keeping your membership active throughout the year if you're an avid reader.

Audible audiobooks can be listened to practically anywhere. Just download the free Audible app on your smartphone or tablet and then you'll be able to access your library whenever you'd like. You can listen to them on your computer and other devices like the new Kindle Paperwhite eReader as well.