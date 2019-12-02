If you've been on the lookout for some great deals on good-sounding speakers, either to upgrade your own set up or as a gift for a loved one this Cyber Monday, you won't want to miss out on the great deals Edifier has on offer. There are great deals to be had at every price point, but I want to personally recommend the Edifier R1700BT which are available for just $98, down from $150.

Man do I love my Edifier speakers. My very first pair was the Edifier R1700BT which I still use on the daily, and are currently plugged into my studio-style speakers plugged into my work computer. I've also got the Edifier S350DB 2.1 Speaker System hooked up to my home entertainment system in the living room, which works just fine for all the movies and sports I watch.

These stylish Bluetooth-enabled speakers deliver great sound in every capacitiy I've used them. Easy to set up and use with a great wood finish that look great in any setting.

Sure, it's 2019 and AI-powered speakers are all the rage. But there's still something to be said about well-made bookshelf speakers that just sound great and don't need a constant Wi-Fi connection or built-in microphones. And that's why I'll gladly stan for these classy looking Bluetooth speakers, which still allow me to wirelessly cast audio to from my phone or NVIDIA Shield TV over Bluetooth as needed.

The R1700BTs are a mid-range speaker offering from Edifier, but they sound sound really great for the price. Beyond the sound quality, I really appreciate Edifier's vintage design that features a beautiful walnut vinyl finish on the sides. I bought mine at full price but I'd absolutely recommend getting them for 35% off as part of Edifier's Cyber Monday blowout.

If this particular pair doesn't tickle your fancy, you should check out the other great deals on speakers and headphones from Edifier. For example, you can save $140 off the impressive Edifier S2000pro which are another pair of Bluetooth bookshelf speakers designed by Edifier with audiophiles in mind.

