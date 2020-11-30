There've already been some great deals on Samsung phones this Black Friday weekend, and Cyber Monday sees the savings continue. Samsung's latest round of Cyber Monday deals has the Galaxy S20 and S20+ down 25% from the list price, as well as bigger savings on the mid-range Galaxy A51 and the Note 10+, which is 33% off the list price.

Samsung's unlocked Cyber Monday deals include savings on the high-end Galaxy S20 and S20+, in addition to the Galaxy A51 series and last year's flagship Galaxy Note 10+. Pick up a new Galaxy this Cyber Monday and you'll save between 25 and 33%.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ still ranks as one of the best Android phones of 2020, thanks to its quick performance, manageable size, capable camera aand luxurious 120Hz display. Reviewing the S20+ for Android Central earlier this year, senior editor Hayato Huseman praised its balance of performance, price and size:

The successor to last year's top-of-the-line phone is the middle child this time around, but loses none of its appeal. In fact, with a more manageable size and weight, plus a superb primary camera that's sure to improve with updates, the Galaxy S20+ could be the best phone of 2020.

While there are cheaper flagships available to buy this Cyber Monday, Samsung's top-end Galaxy devices remain great buys, and well worth the asking price with these latest discounts.