Cyber Monday is the perfect time to look for a great deal on wireless earbuds, and we've found another great option in the Soundcore Spirit X Wireless Headphones.

I love a good set of wireless earbuds as much as the next person, but there are a couple of ways that they still fall down on the job for me. For one, they usually only last a few hours on a charge. Now, I'm not working out for longer than that, but it's good to have the reserve power. Secondly, I am in constant fear of losing one earbud or the other. But with connected buds like these from Soundcore, that's not a concern.

You can pick up a pair of the Soundcore Spirit X Wireless Headphones for just over $20 today on Amazon's Cyber Monday sale — that's a 30% discount! All you have to do is follow the link below, and remember to click the coupon box under the price to receive the deal. The discount will then be applied in your cart at checkout.