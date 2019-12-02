Cyber Monday is the perfect time to look for a great deal on wireless earbuds, and we've found another great option in the Soundcore Spirit X Wireless Headphones.

I love a good set of wireless earbuds as much as the next person, but there are a couple of ways that they still fall down on the job for me. For one, they usually only last a few hours on a charge. Now, I'm not working out for longer than that, but it's good to have the reserve power. Secondly, I am in constant fear of losing one earbud or the other. But with connected buds like these from Soundcore, that's not a concern.

You can pick up a pair of the Soundcore Spirit X Wireless Headphones for just over $20 today on Amazon's Cyber Monday sale — that's a 30% discount! All you have to do is follow the link below, and remember to click the coupon box under the price to receive the deal. The discount will then be applied in your cart at checkout.

Workout warriors

Soundcore Spirit X Wireless Headphones

These earbuds can handle anything.

The Soundcore Spirit X Wireless Headphones are a workout warrior's dream. They are wireless earbuds with over-ear clips and are connected by a cord with controls, so you won't lose them. They are also IP68 certified for ultimate water protection.

Don't forget to check the coupon box to receive the discount!

$29.99 $20.99 $9 off

Soundcore is the audio division of technology company Anker, and they've been low-key making some of the most impressive wireless earbuds out there. These Spirit X Wireless Headphones are some of our favorites because they fit securely in our ears thanks to the different sized tips and ear clips, and the connected cord means we're less likely to lose them.

The headphones are IP68 certified, so they can handle a run in the rain or a sweat-soaked CrossFit sesh. The sound is surprisingly impressive, with bass powered by 40% larger drivers than in most comparable earbuds. And perhaps most impressive of all is that they last 18 hours on a charge!

Cyber Monday!

