The TicPods Free (that's their name, they're not actually "free") are $30 off with coupon right now on Amazon for Cyber Monday. These truly wireless earbuds have touch controls for music control on the stems, are IPX5 water and dust resistant, and allow you to invoke your preferred voice assistant (Google Assistant or Siri) with a long press. They last four hours in the ears, and their small, lightweight case can hold another 14 hours of juice.

TicWatch is an up-and-coming wearables company that has made a bit of a name for itself as a producer of quality, affordable smartwatches. These TicPods are their first audio wearable, and for under $50, they are a great value. In fact, we reviewed these last year and called them almost perfect!

Remember, in order to get this deal you have to check the coupon box on the product order page (below the price).