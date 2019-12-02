The TicPods Free (that's their name, they're not actually "free") are $30 off with coupon right now on Amazon for Cyber Monday. These truly wireless earbuds have touch controls for music control on the stems, are IPX5 water and dust resistant, and allow you to invoke your preferred voice assistant (Google Assistant or Siri) with a long press. They last four hours in the ears, and their small, lightweight case can hold another 14 hours of juice.
TicWatch is an up-and-coming wearables company that has made a bit of a name for itself as a producer of quality, affordable smartwatches. These TicPods are their first audio wearable, and for under $50, they are a great value. In fact, we reviewed these last year and called them almost perfect!
Remember, in order to get this deal you have to check the coupon box on the product order page (below the price).
Like AirPods, but colorful.
The TicPods Free from Mobvoi offer a similar experience to more high-end wireless earbuds like AirPods or Galaxy Buds for a fraction of the price. Plus, they come in cool colors like lava and navy!
Don't forget to check the coupon box to receive the discount!
It's almost easier to list the tech companies that don't make wireless earbuds at this point, but just because there is a plethora of options doesn't mean that they're all garbage. Take these TicPods from TicWatch/Mobvoi. They have a similar (or smaller) form factor than traditional AirPods and even work with Siri, but cost anywhere from one-hald to two-thirds less, and they come in fun, fashionable colors (I like the lava orange ones).
Don't miss your chance to grab them for $30 off this Cyber Monday. Just remmember to clip the Amazon coupon by clicking the coupon box on the product page, just below the original price!
