The world of Prime Day Lightning Deals can be a great place to find some hidden gems as we run into the final hours of Amazon's big event. A few huge deals are still going on. Of course, Lightning Deals can disappear in a flash since they're limited by both time and stock. Who knows how long this one will last? Take advantage of the crazy low price while you can.

The iOttie automatic clamping Qi wireless car charger dashboard phone mount is down to $41.95. That's a drop of $18 from its regular price and a 30% discount. The mount has never dropped this low directly before. The deal is already over 20% claimed and only has about two hours left, so grab it and thank me later.

Time running out iOttie automatic clamping Qi wireless car charger dashboard phone mount The mount can automatically sense motion and opens or closes for a secure smartphone installation. It is Qi certified for wireless charging so you can keep juiced up even after a long road trip. Has a telescopic arm so you can get the perfect angle. $41.95 $60.00 $18 off See at Amazon

Got a car? Got a smartphone? Then, uh, you should get this mount. The iOttie dashboard mount has a lot of great features. For one thing, it is Qi certified for wireless charging. If your phone is compatible with that, you can actually charge the phone even while it's mounted at an angle for you to use while you drive. That's important if you're planning to use the map functions or a music player on your phone. Don't let the battery drain while you're on the road! Get to your destination and still be able to use your phone.

Plus, the iOttie has a motion sensor. This motion sensing technology knows when you're reaching for the phone or reaching to put the phone on the mount. It will automatically open and close to accomodate you, which allows for a much more secure installation when the mount is doing it itself.

There's also a telescopic arm that you can use to find the perfect angle. The arm extends between 4.9 and 8.3 inches and it can pivot in a 225-degree arc. Find an optimal spot that works for you.

The mount attaches to your dashboard using a one-time use dashboard disc and a reusable suction cup. It's a very secure connection so you won't have to worry about the mount dropping on you.