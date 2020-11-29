If you're upgrading your smart home this Cyber Monday week, you'll want to check out the latest combo deals from BuyDig. The retailer has three Google Nest bundles available right now, with savings ranging from 16% to 28% off the standard price when you pair a Nest Hello with either a Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max or Nest Cam.

Depending on your preferences, you'll be able to combine Google's smart video doorbell with either a great-sounding and highly performant smart speaker, one of the best smart displays out there, or a capable indoor home security camera.

To take advantage of all three deals, add your chosen bundle to your cart, then simply use the code BF2020 before completing your purchase.

Whether you're already fully bought into the Google ecosystem or you're just dipping your toe in the waters of smart home gadgets, these Nest Hello deals are a great opportunity to kit out your home with more smart gear. Since we're all stuck at home these days, why not make yours a little smarter?

For more, be sure to check out Android Central's reviews of the Nest Hello, Nest Audio and Nest Hub Max.