The Tribit MaxSound Plus portable Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $41.89 as part of a Prime Day Lightning Deal. This is a crazy low price for a speaker that normally sells for around $58. We've only seen it drop this low once this year.

Lightning Deals don't last very long. They have a brief window of time that they are active (in this case, less than 2.5 hours), and usually only have a limited stock. This deal is already mostly claimed, so you'll want to act fast. As fast as Lightning. Probably where they get the name.

Tribit is a company known for great audio, and the MaxSound Plus is no exception. This one even uses amplifier modules and audio processing tech developed by Texas Instruments to give you clear, loud, powerful sound. The large drivers help articulate the sound as well. Use the XBass feature to bump up the low frequencies and get some chest-thumping bass, but even with that bass the speaker is designed to preserve your sound mix, too. You won't distort the audio just because you like a little extra bass.

Of course with portability in mind, the speaker needs some features for that. The battery on the speaker lasts for up to 20 hours. That's plenty of time for traveling, for camping, or for a backyard barbecue. Keep your playlist going the whole time. It's also IPx7 rated for weather resistance. With that kind of rating, you can get caught in the rain, use the speaker by the pool, or take it with you on a workout.

The Bluetooth range for the speaker works for up to 100 feet. That's plenty of room for you to place the speaker down, walk around, and stream your favorite tunes from your phone.

