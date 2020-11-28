While 4K TVs get more and more affordable every day, 4K computer monitors continue to elude the affordability monikor for the most part. Still it's nice to see at least a few of them go on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can grab LG's 27UL600-W 27-inch 4K FreeSync monitor on sale for $279.99 today. That's down from a more regular price of $430, and you can still find it going for more than $400 at other retailers.

All 4 of the Ks LG 27UL600-W 27-inch 4K FreeSync monitor LG's 27-inch screen includes VESA certified DisplayHDR 400 for awesome image quality. It has a 5 ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate. Includes AMD FreeSync tech, two HDMI ports, and one DisplayPort. IPS panel has 178-degree viewing angles. $279.99 $430.00 $150 off See at Best Buy

Of course a 4K screen is worth it on its own, but this monitor has a lot more to offer than just those sweet, sweet pixels. For one thing, it has HDR support thanks to the VESA certified DisplayHDR 400 tech. You'll get some amazing image quality with HDR content, and since this screen has an IPS panel it's going to have very accurate colors. It also has 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles so you'll be able to see what's on screen from any angle.

Other specifications include a 5 ms response time and 60 Hz refresh rate, which are both pretty standard for inexpensive 4K screens. The price really jumps when you get into 4K above 60Hz. The built-in AMD FreeSync tech helps you deal with screen tearing and motion blur as long as you have an AMD graphics card.

Connectivity options include a DisplayPort and two HDMI ports. Use these ports to connect streaming devices or DVD players or whatever so you can view all your favorite content in delicious 4K.

