There is a lot of value to be had in inexpensive 4K TVs, and Westinghouse is a brand that strives to hit that sweet spot of affordable price without compromising on features. Right now at Best Buy you can get a 75-inch 4K Roku TV from Westinghouse on sale for just $679.99. That price is $120 off what it normally sells for at Best Buy and one of the best prices we've seen on this version. We've seen the other sizes in the Westinghouse lineup drop in price, including the 24-inch dropping to as little as $90, but the 75-inch version has not gone on sale nearly as often. Grab it while you can because as part of Best Buy's deals of the day, this price drop won't last forever.

The Westinghouse TV has 4K resolution with HDR10 support for HDR content and reduced motion blur so you get as crisp a picture as this TV is capable of. It has compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant as well, so you can connect this TV to your smart home and control it with your voice. It also supports Dolby Audio. The connectivity options include three HDMI ports, a USB port, an optical digital out for multi-channel audio systems, and a composite video connection. There's even a Gigabit Ethernet port if you want to hardwire instead of connecting via Wi-Fi.

The Roku content library gives you easy access to all your favorite apps and more than 500,000 TV shows and movies. You'll be able to easily access all your favorite top-ranked streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. You can also stream music through services like Pandora, Spotify, and others. Whatever Roku has, you have on this TV.

Not to mention you can even access international channels like Euronews or Spanish channels like Telemundo. There's a ton of possibilities.

Those possibilities open up even more when you connect your TV to your Wi-Fi and use the Roku mobile app. It has special features including private listening so you don't disturb other people and the ability to search for content using just your voice by talking through your smartphone. You can even cast content on your phone straight to the TV using the app.