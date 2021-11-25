While there are many options when it comes to smartwatches for Android users, there are really only a few that are worth your hard-earned money. One brand that has been at the top with some of the best Android smartwatches — is Mobvoi with its TicWatch lineup. This Black Friday, their devices are discounted up to 50% off and is the perfect time to pick out one or more of their fantastic watches.
Perhaps the most impressive of all the watches that Mobvoi offers is the TicWatch Pro 3. When I reviewed, this watch instantly became my favorite smartwatch to wear as my daily device. Aside from its amazing battery life, up to 45-days, thanks to its unique dual-layer display technology, it was the first Wear OS smartwatch to run the Snapdragon 4100. This brought a major bump in performance. The watch is fast, and everything works wonderful, even Google Assistant, which was also a first — it too is fast. You'll get all the health features you'd expect like heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, and so much more in the TicWatch Pro 3 — and at $200, it's a steal.
Another exciting bonus of running the 4100 processor is that this watch is one of only a few watches to get updated to the highly anticipated Wear OS 3. In that same upgrade cycle, thanks to the Snapdragon 4100, is the TicWatch E3. While smaller and lighter than the Pro 3, this watch really impressed me during my review period. It is snappy and has solid battery life. The vivid screen is great, and everything from apps to track your health metrics. The TicWatch E3 does nearly everything the Pro 3 does, only with a bit less battery and in a smaller package for a great price of $140.
Mobvoi has you covered if it's a smartwatch with cellular connectivity that you want in its TicWatch Pro 4G LTE. Though this watch is a bit older, it is still plenty quick and, thanks to its dual-layer display, will get you days on days of use between charges. The downside of the cellular portion of this watch is that it is only compatible with Verizon, so that is something to consider when getting this smartwatch.
TicWatch Pro 4G LTE
This battery life beast is a solid choice if you desire a watch with cellular connectivity. The TicWatch Pro 4G LTE is also a durable option if you need a watch that can take a beating and keep ticking
TicWatch GTH
The TicWatch GTH is a good option if you are looking for a fitness tracker first and a smartwatch second. It has great battery life, and the health tracking features you'd expect. You'll even get a skin temperature sensor for even deeper health monitoring.
TicWatch C2+
Styled more like a classic timepiece, the TicWatch C2+ is a great-looking smartwatch that offers solid performance and can be the watch that goes from the office to the gym without skipping a beat.
TicWatch Pro S
Battery life for up to 30 days — check. A helpful display technology that is visible in even the brightest of lights — check. Ready to help you conquer your day — the TicWatch Pro S is there when you need it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.